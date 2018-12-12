Predators' P.K. Subban: Remains sidelined Tuesday
Subban (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Subban will sit out his 13th straight game, and Anthony Bitetto will bump into the lineup for this outing. He'll look to shake the injury by Thursday's matchup against the Canucks, and an activation from injured reserve will precede his return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...