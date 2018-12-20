Predators' P.K. Subban: Remains unavailable

Subban (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Subban was in attendance at the team's game-day skate, but will miss his 18th consecutive contest. The club has not provided a timeline for when the offensively-gifted blueliner might be able to return, but the fact that he is skating should ease his transition back into the lineup once given the all-clear.