Predators' P.K. Subban: Returning to form
Subban picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
The 29-year-old didn't miss a chance to make an impact against his old club, adding three hits, a shot, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Subban needed about a week to shake off the rust after his lengthy absence due to an upper-body injury, but he now has three points (a goal and two helpers) in his last two games.
More News
