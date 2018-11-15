Predators' P.K. Subban: Ruled out Thursday
Subban (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's game against the Coyotes, Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180 reports.
The extent of Subban's injury has yet to be revealed by the team, but it appears the issue that caused him to leave Tuesday's game against the Sharks will hold him out a minimum of one additional game. Anthony Bitetto seems the likely candidate to join the defensive ranks Thursday as the only other healthy blueliner on the roster.
More News
