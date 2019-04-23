Predators' P.K. Subban: Sacrifices body in overtime loss
Subban registered an assist and seven blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.
Subban provided the secondary assist on Austin Watson's opening tally in the first period, but his big contribution came defensively, as his seven blocks trailed only teammate Dan Hamhuis' nine in the game. Subban managed a goal and two helpers in the series, along with 18 shots and 15 blocks.
