Predators' P.K. Subban: Saves fantasy night with empty-netter
Subban flung the puck into an empty net Friday, capping off a 5-3 road win over the Ducks.
Predators goalie Pekka Rinne teed up the right defenseman parallel to the goal line, and Subban one-hopped the puck into the unguarded cage. It's always fun to imagine the fantasy implications of a last-second goal, but this wasn't your ordinary freebie for Subban, as he still needed to telegraph the puck around several Ducks skaters for his second goal of the young season.
