Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores goal in home loss

Subban scored just his fifth goal of 2018-19 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.

The Preds' offensive-minded defenseman had gone 14 games without a goal before finally finding the back of the net in Tuesday's otherwise disappointing result. Part of Subban's offensive struggles through 40 games can be explained by his inability to score goals, as the dynamic blueliner currently sports a cringe-worthy shooting percentage (4.9).