Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores in third straight

Subban collected a goal and an assist during Thursday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

The Central Division captain heads into the All-Star break in excellent form with eight goals, 11 assists and 44 shots through his past 18 games. Subban is up to 37 points through 47 games for the season, which has him well on his way to his best showing as a Predator. Just note that it'll be tough to maintain his 11.1 shooting percentage.