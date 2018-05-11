Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores team's lone goal in 5-1 Game 7 loss
Subban recorded a power-play goal and tied for the team lead with five shots in Thursday's season-ending, 5-1 Game 7 loss to the Jets.
Subban brought some much-needed life back to the building with a rocket from the point, cutting a 2-0 Winnipeg lead in half with 4:06 left in the opening frame. Unfortunately for the Nashville fans, Winnipeg made sure the home crowd wouldn't get much more to cheer about, ending the Predators' season while saddling Subban with a minus-2 rating.
