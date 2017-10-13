Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores two points in victory

Subban picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Thursday.

Subban sniped the empty net late in the game for his first goal of the year. The 28-year-old also fed his fellow blue liner Samuel Girard for a beautiful one-time score early in the second period. The star defenseman is off to another great start, scoring six points and totaling 10 hits through four games.