Play

Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores two points in victory

Subban picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Thursday.

Subban sniped the empty net late in the game for his first goal of the year. The 28-year-old also fed his fellow blue liner Samuel Girard for a beautiful one-time score early in the second period. The star defenseman is off to another great start, scoring six points and totaling 10 hits through four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories