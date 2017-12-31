Predators' P.K. Subban: Second straight multi-point game

Subban scored a power-play goal and added a helper at even strength in Saturday's win over the Wild.

Subban had a multi-point effort the previous night against the Wild and followed up with a repeat performance in the rematch. The workhorse blueliner is up to 29 points (nine goals) in 38 contests and continues to be dynamite with the man advantage. He's producing offense at a very consistent rate and has aided fantasy goers with 40 PIM, so make sure you have him in your lineup.