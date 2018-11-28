Predators' P.K. Subban: Sitting out Tuesday
Subban (upper body) won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Subban remains on injured reserve, allowing Yannick Weber to slot into the lineup again. It's unclear when he'll be able to return, and Subban's next chance will be Thursday versus the Coyotes.
