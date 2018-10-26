Predators' P.K. Subban: Snags power-play helper in win
Subban finished Thursday's 4-3 overtime win versus New Jersey with an assist.
The dynamic defenseman has seven points in 10 games but only one point has come on the power play. He has yet to find the back of the net with the man advantage but continues to see plenty of time on it, and there's little reason to think that won't continue to be the case. Keep Subban in your lineup, with injury being the only acceptable excuse to remove him.
