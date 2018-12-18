Predators' P.K. Subban: Still not ready to return
Subban (upper body) will not suit up for Monday's contest in Ottawa, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The star blueliner has been ruled out for his 16th straight contest after playing all 82 games during the 2017-18 campaign. Nashville GM David Poile was hopeful that Subban would be able to return sometime this week, so he seems to be nearing a return.
