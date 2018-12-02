Predators' P.K. Subban: Still sitting Saturday
Subban (upper body) remains out Saturday against Chicago, according to Predators reporter Jeremy K. Gover.
Subban still hasn't gotten the all-clear to participate in game action, but he's close to making a return given that he's back at practice. He'll hope to dress Monday against the Sabres, and will first need to be taken off injured reserve in order to do so.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...