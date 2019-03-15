Predators' P.K. Subban: Struggling to generate offense

Subban was held off the scoresheet for the third straight game Thursday against the Kings, giving him just four points in his last 12 games.

The former Norris Trophy winner (2013) has really struggled this season with injuries and an inability to generate offense. Subban has just five goals and eight helpers in 35 games since returning in late December from an upper-body injury that cost him 19 games. He continues to see a ton of ice time (24:24 average TOI in his last 10) with plenty of shots on net (roughly 2.5 per game), but the bounces just don't seem to be going his way lately. Fantasy owners will have little choice but to ride out Subban's cold streak and hope he heats up down the stretch.