Predators' P.K. Subban: Tallies apple before ejection

Subban recorded an assist and 12 penalty minutes during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Capitals.

Subban got into an altercation late in the game and was given a game misconduct, but fortunately for the Predators, the game was well in hand by then. The 29-year-old blueliner is warming up after a long absence due to injury with two goals and six points in his last 11 games. Make sure he's a regular in your lineup down the stretch.