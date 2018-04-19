Predators' P.K. Subban: Top-Three for Norris Voting
Subban was announced as a Norris Trophy finalist for the 2017-18 season.
This will be Subban's third time finishing as a top-three Norris candidate, winning the award once after the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. The 28-year-old played all 82 games this season, racking up 16 goals and 59 points while averaging just over 24 minutes of ice time per game. Subban has recorded two assists and eight shots on goal in four postseason contests.
