Predators' P.K. Subban: Trending toward 55-point season

Subban extended his current pointless slide to four games Saturday against the Ducks.

Subban's scuffling a bit right now, but he did have nine points in 10 games prior to his current drought, and he still has 18 points in 26 games to date. This would put him on pace for roughly a 55-point season, which would be the most since his career-high 60-point effort back in 2014-15 with Montreal. Subban remains one of the better fantasy d-man options available, so make sure he is in your lineup every time the Preds take to the ice.