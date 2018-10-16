Predators' P.K. Subban: Two helpers in win over Wild
Subban picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding three shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
The 29-year-old blueliner now has five points (one goal, four assists) in six games to kick off the campaign, although Monday's helper was his first point with the man advantage. Subban has only failed to score 20 PP points once in the last six seasons, but given his healthy special teams workload -- he's averaging over 3:30 on the power play so far in 2018-19 -- he should have no problem reaching that mark once again.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Three points in two games•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches first goal Thursday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Gets one to fall in rout•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores team's lone goal in 5-1 Game 7 loss•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Blasts home game-winner in Game 4•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Game 3 loss overshadows offensive production•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...