Predators' P.K. Subban: Two helpers in win over Wild

Subban picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding three shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

The 29-year-old blueliner now has five points (one goal, four assists) in six games to kick off the campaign, although Monday's helper was his first point with the man advantage. Subban has only failed to score 20 PP points once in the last six seasons, but given his healthy special teams workload -- he's averaging over 3:30 on the power play so far in 2018-19 -- he should have no problem reaching that mark once again.