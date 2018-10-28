Predators' P.K. Subban: Two more helpers Saturday

Subban notched a pair of assists -- both on the power play -- in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Now with nine points on the season (2 goals, 7 assists), Subban remains among the top-scoring defensemen in the league through 11 games. He continues to see a ton of ice time, routinely skating 23-24 minutes per game on the Preds' first defensive pairing, so his chances to contribute offensively should continue to be plentiful. Subban should never be out of your fantasy lineup as long as he's healthy.