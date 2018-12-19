Predators' P.K. Subban: Will miss 17th straight game
Subban (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Subban's absence continues to drag on, but Nashville GM David Poile is optimistic that he could return before Christmas. An activation from injured reserve will precede Subban's return. Dan Hamhuis will continue working on the second pairing with Mattias Ekholm for the time being.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Still not ready to return•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Will miss next two contests•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Absences to continue through weekend•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Still sitting Saturday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Will sit Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...