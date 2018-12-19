Predators' P.K. Subban: Will miss 17th straight game

Subban (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Subban's absence continues to drag on, but Nashville GM David Poile is optimistic that he could return before Christmas. An activation from injured reserve will precede Subban's return. Dan Hamhuis will continue working on the second pairing with Mattias Ekholm for the time being.