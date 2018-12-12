Predators' P.K. Subban: Will miss next two contests
General manager David Poile is hopeful Subban (upper body) will be ready to return next week, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
This news effectively rules Subban out of Thursday's matchup with Vancouver and Saturday's clash with the Devils, but it appears as though he's finally nearing a return to game action. Another update on the former Canadien's status should surface prior to Monday's meeting with Ottawa.
