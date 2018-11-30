Predators' P.K. Subban: Will sit Thursday
Subban (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against Arizona.
Subban remains on injured reserve and hasn't played since Nov. 13. The Preds' blueliner will miss an eighth consecutive game Thursday but considering he's returned to practice, Subban has to be close to returning to game action. There's a definite chance he gets the green light to dress Saturday against Chicago.
