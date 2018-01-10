Predators' Patrick Harper: Continues high-caliber college play
Harper has eight goals and 21 points through 20 games for Boston University of the NCAA.
Harper finished last season with 12 goals and 37 points through 38 games, so this continued consistency bodes well for his NHL readiness. However, he stands at just 5-foot-9, 160 pound, which will make it extremely difficult to make it in the AHL, not to mention the NHL. His stats are impressive, but his size gives him the makeup of a potential four-year college hockey player.
