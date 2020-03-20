Play

Predators' Patrick Harper: Pens entry-level deal

Harper signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Friday.

Harper has spent the past four campaigns at Boston University, racking up 41 goals and 115 points in 127 contests. The 2016 fifth-round pick will get an invite to next year's training camp, but he'll likely end up spending the entirety of the season with AHL Milwaukee.

