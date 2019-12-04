Predators' Patrick Harper: Stock on rebound
Harper picked up a goal and two assists in Boston University's 5-2 win over Harvard on Tuesday.
The Nashville prospect fired a game-high seven shots on goal for good measure. Left for dead in the prospect community following a horrendous (six goals, 20 points in 39 games) junior season with the Terriers, Harper has rediscovered his game this year. He already has six goals and 19 points in just 14 contests. Harper is also sporting a plus-10 rating. His upside isn't super high, but Nashville should offer Harper an entry-level contract. He will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in the fall of 2020 should he not sign with the club that drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.
