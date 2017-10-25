Predators' Pekka Rinne: 30 saves not enough against Flames
Rinne stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to Calgary.
It was another strong performance for Rinne, who has suffered just one regulation loss in seven appearances. The 34-year-old is sporting a solid .933 save percentage and makes for a must-own fantasy option in the cage. The veteran will continue to see the bulk of starts for the Predators and has allowed just six goals in his last five games. Keep him rolling.
