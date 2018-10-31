Predators' Pekka Rinne: Activated off injured reserve
Rinne (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.
Rinne -- who missed the previous five games due to his undisclosed issue -- could be back in action versus the Lightning on Thursday -- though the club could opt to give him one more night off and let him serve as the backup to Juuse Saros. The veteran was off to a strong start to the season in his first five appearances, as he registered a 3-1-0 record with a 2.11 GAA and .929 save percentage. In a corresponding roster move, Troy Grosenick was shipped back to AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Practices with team Monday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Making progress in recovery•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will go on injured reserve•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Exits with possible concussion•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 29 stops in win over Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.