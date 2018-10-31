Predators' Pekka Rinne: Activated off injured reserve

Rinne (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.

Rinne -- who missed the previous five games due to his undisclosed issue -- could be back in action versus the Lightning on Thursday -- though the club could opt to give him one more night off and let him serve as the backup to Juuse Saros. The veteran was off to a strong start to the season in his first five appearances, as he registered a 3-1-0 record with a 2.11 GAA and .929 save percentage. In a corresponding roster move, Troy Grosenick was shipped back to AHL Milwaukee.