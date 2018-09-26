Predators' Pekka Rinne: Allows four more goals Tuesday

Rinne gave up four goals on 42 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason loss to Carolina.

Rinne's allowed four goals in each of his two preseason appearances, which isn't exactly what owners were hoping to see from the 35-year-old veteran. He fought off father time to win the Vezina Trophy last season thanks in no small part to the stellar group of defensemen in front of him, so Rinne's numbers should improve once Nashville starts icing all of its regulars in the regular season.