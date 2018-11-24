Predators' Pekka Rinne: Allows one in relief

Rinne stopped 18 of 19 shots in relief of Juuse Saros during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Rinne worked as damage control as the Blues and was especially strong stopping all seven shots against the power play. The veteran netminder still leads the league with a .944 save percentage and is primed to tend the twine in a favorable matchup Sunday versus the Ducks.

