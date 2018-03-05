Predators' Pekka Rinne: Approaching career high in wins
Rinne picked up his 35th win of the season in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche.
Rinne now has a ridiculous 15-1-1 record over his last 17 starts, putting him second in the NHL in wins behind Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning. The 35-year-old Finnish netminder is now just six victories shy of the career-high 41 he posted three seasons ago. Barring any collapse down the stretch, Rinne will surely be in in the conversation for the Vezina trophy as the NHL's top goaltender at the end of the season.
