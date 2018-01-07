Predators' Pekka Rinne: Assumes road start
Rinne will get the start in Los Angeles on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is having a rough stretch, winning just one of his last five starts and posting a .891 save percentage in that span. The Kings won't give him any favors either, as they've racked up 12 goals in their last three games, while scoring on four of their last 10 power-play chances. Rinne will return to his normal self at some point this season, but fantasy owners should be hesitant deploying him until then.
