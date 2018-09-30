Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back in net Sunday

Rinne will start Sunday's preseason finale versus the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has allowed eight goals on the last 60 shots he faced to post a .867 save percentage. For last season's Vezina Trophy winner, his performance has been uncharacteristic to say the least. Sunday's outing will be one last chance to fine-tune his game, and he should still be considered a solid DFS option.