Rinne turned aside 24 shots Thursday in a 3-2 win over Detroit.

Rinne didn't seem especially sharp on either Detroit goal, but he was good enough to earn the victory after dropping his previous two decisions. The 38-year-old has actually put together a nice stretch since the calendar flipped to February, registering a .944 save percentage in four appearances (three starts). Fantasy managers who have been impacted by COVID postponements might want to consider Rinne as a streaming option.