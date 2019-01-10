Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back in win column

Rinne turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

He's now 2-0-1 to begin the new year with a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage. Rinne has been getting a bit of extra rest lately with the Preds having played a couple of back-to-backs, but they don't face another until the beginning of February, so the veteran netminder should see a heavy workload for the rest of January.