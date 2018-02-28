Predators' Pekka Rinne: Bailed out by offense Tuesday
Rinne stopped 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Jets.
The five goals were the most he's allowed since Dec. 19, but Rinne was still able to escape with his fourth straight win thanks to a big performance by Roman Josi and the Preds offense. The veteran netminder finishes up the month of February with nine wins and a .929 save percentage in 11 games.
