Predators' Pekka Rinne: Bested by Jets

Rinne yielded three goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Jets on Friday.

The contest ended up being high-scoring, and that favored the seventh-ranked Jets offense more than the Predators' joint-third best defense. Rinne's record fell to 23-17-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Predators visit the Wild, who are 26th in the league with a 2.73 goals per game average, making it an attractive matchup for either Rinne or Juuse Saros.