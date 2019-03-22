Predators' Pekka Rinne: Bested in goalie duel
Rinne was saddled with the shootout loss Thursday despite stopping 32 of 33 shots through overtime and two of Pittsburgh's three attempts in the skills challenge.
A second-period tally by Bryan Rust and a shootout goal by Sidney Crosby was all it took to send Rinne home with nothing but the loser point, as Pittsburgh's Matt Murray one-upped the Finnish veteran in this one. Though he came up short here, it's encouraging to see that Rinne has remained locked in with a 2-0-1 record and just two goals allowed over his past three starts. This three-game stretch represents a much-needed bounce back from the previous three games, during which Rinne went 1-2-0 with 10 goals against.
