Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes against Habs
Rinne will tend the twine at home versus Montreal on Thursday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.
Rinne has not been his usual dominant self of late, as he is 2-5-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .889 save percentage in his last eight appearances. A matchup with the Canadiens could be just what the Finn needs to right the ship, considering he is 8-2-2 with a .951 save percentage in 12 career matchups. If the netminder can't get out of his funk soon, the Preds could find themselves unable to track down Winnipeg for the top spot in the Central Division.
