Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes for finale
Rinne will defend the home net in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Blue Jackets
Rinne and the Predators don't have much to play for during the final game of the regular season, but the veteran netminder should have a good opportunity at picking up a win with a large chunk of the Blue Jackets' regulars sitting out the contest. He allowed just two goals in his last outing and will attempt to build off of the effort and pick up one last victory to close out his Vezina candidacy for 2017-18.
