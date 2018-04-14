Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes for Game 2
Rinne will guard the home goal in Saturday's Game 2 against the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne's regular-season dominance carried over into his first appearance in the 2018 playoffs, setting aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced to assist the Preds to a 1-0 lead int he series. He will attempt to piece together another solid outing Saturday, looking to keep his record clean against the Avalanche in 2017-18.
