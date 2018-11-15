Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes in Arizona
Rinne will start Thursday's contest against the Coyotes, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.
Rinne, despite losing in a shootout his last start, has been on a roll of late -- the Finnish netminder has allowed just three goals in four starts since returning from injury. He'll look to get back in the win column Thursday, facing a Coyotes team averaging just 2.65 goals a night.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...