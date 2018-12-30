Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes Saturday

Rinne led his team out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. As a result, he'll be the home starter versus the Rangers.

Rinne's on puck patrol against a team with a poor road record of 4-10-2, but this is an interesting matchup since the Blueshirts have lost three straight and the Predators are mired in a five-game winning drought of their own. The Finn enters with a 14-9-1 record, 2.15 GAA and .925 save percentage over 27 games; despite the recent team struggles, it's difficult to ever bet against the reigning Vezina Trophy winner.