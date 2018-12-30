Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes Saturday
Rinne led his team out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. As a result, he'll be the home starter versus the Rangers.
Rinne's on puck patrol against a team with a poor road record of 4-10-2, but this is an interesting matchup since the Blueshirts have lost three straight and the Predators are mired in a five-game winning drought of their own. The Finn enters with a 14-9-1 record, 2.15 GAA and .925 save percentage over 27 games; despite the recent team struggles, it's difficult to ever bet against the reigning Vezina Trophy winner.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets no support in tight contest•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Dallas•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Drops decision Saturday versus B's•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Road starter in matinee•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets no support in tight contest•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...