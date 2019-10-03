Play

Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes Thursday

Rinne will guard the cage at home versus the Wild on Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Rinne saw his fewest starts last year (56) since the 2013-14 campaign, as the club tries to limit his number of games. With a quality backup behind him in Juuse Saros, the veteran Rinne will likely see his workload remain in the 50-55 range this year, which still makes him a top-end fantasy option in the crease.

