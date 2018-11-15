Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between the pipes in Arizona

Rinne will start Thursday's contest against the Coyotes, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.

Rinne, despite losing in a shootout his last start, has been on a roll of late. The Finnish netminder has allowed just three goals in four starts since returning from injury, meanwhile, he'll look to get back in the win column Thursday, facing a Coyotes team averaging just 2.65 goals a night.

