Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Flyers in 1-0 win
Rinne stopped all 28 shots he faced during Thursday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.
After allowing eight goals through his first two starts, Rinne has posted a .965 save percentage and 0.99 GAA over his latest four outings. The veteran boasts a 4-1-1 record for the campaign, and with Nashville positioned to have another strong campaign, Rinne projects to remain a solid fantasy asset in all settings.
