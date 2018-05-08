Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Jets for win

Rinne made 34 saves on 34 shots in a 4-0 shutout win over the Jets in Monday's Game 6.

Rinne has struggled this postseason, as he came into this game with a 3.23 GAA and .898 save percentage in the playoffs. However, he is now 5-0 in games following a loss. Now the Predators are going to a Game 7, and they will hope the Finn can repeat this performance.