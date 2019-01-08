Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Leafs to shake off slump

Rinne turned aside all 18 shots he faced in Monday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nashville's defense did a great job neutralizing a dangerous Toronto attack, and Rinne took care of whatever pucks did make it through. The shutout was his third of the season, and it snapped a rough stretch during which the veteran netminder went 1-5-1 over eight games with a 3.34 GAA and .893 save percentage. Assuming Rinne is back on track, he's more than capable of putting together a lengthy winning streak for the Central Division-leading Preds.