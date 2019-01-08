Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Leafs to shake off slump
Rinne turned aside all 18 shots he faced in Monday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
Nashville's defense did a great job neutralizing a dangerous Toronto attack, and Rinne took care of whatever pucks did make it through. The shutout was his third of the season, and it snapped a rough stretch during which the veteran netminder went 1-5-1 over eight games with a 3.34 GAA and .893 save percentage. Assuming Rinne is back on track, he's more than capable of putting together a lengthy winning streak for the Central Division-leading Preds.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In tough away from home•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Let down by allied defensemen•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Detroit•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Snaps losing string versus Caps•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending cage Monday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Fifth straight loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...