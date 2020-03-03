Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blitzed in third period
Rinne gave up eight goals on 31 shots in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Rinne surrendered five goals in a span of 5:13 during the third period before head coach John Hynes finally pulled him for Juuse Saros. This may be the low point for Rinne in 2019-20 -- he hadn't allowed more than six scores in a game before Monday. He dropped to 18-14-4 with a 3.17 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 36 starts. Saros is already confirmed to start Tuesday's game against the Wild -- it could be awhile before Rinne is trusted with another start.
